Vandalism spree at Nampa

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A vandalism spree in Nampa July 15 has Peace Regional Police asking for the public’s help.



Police received multiple reports of damage to vehicles along 98 Street, between Railway and 100th avenues in Nampa.



“In multiple cases, the tires of vehicles were found to have been punctured, vehicles entered and their contents rummaged through,” says Sgt. Dave Browne.



The investigation into this incident is ongoing and police is seeking the assistance of the public in reporting any suspicious individuals or behaviour that may have been observed in the area during the noted time frame.



“Police are requesting that residents of the area with video surveillance systems or dash cameras review their footage and contact the Peace Regional detachment in the event that any suspicious activity was captured,” says Browne.



Should you have information about this or any other crime, please contact the Peace Regional RCMP detachment at [780] 624-6677. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS].