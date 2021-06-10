Upgrades planned for local housing

Villa Beausejour in Falher will get upgrades thanks to funding from the federal and provincial government. Several suites will get major repairs, such as new flooring and countertops.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Several seniors and family housing units in the High Prairie region and Falher will get upgrades with funding from the federal and provincial governments.



Heart River Housing was allocated funding of $265,000, CAO Lindsay Pratt says.



“As much as it’s always great to get extra funding for maintenance, this is not new money for us,” Pratt says.



“Each year we request funds to repair government-owned units under a capital maintenance program.”



Funding for capital maintenance and renewal projects was approved through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.



Flooring will be replaced in some units in High Prairie seniors’ complexes in either Heritage Manor or the Golden Age Manor, Pratt says.



Several suites in Villa Beausejour in Falher will get major repairs, such as new flooring and countertops, he notes.



Exterior steps will be replaced in family housing units in High Prairie and Kinuso.



Faust housing complex will get a new roof and waterline repairs.



Pratt says the work is scheduled over the next few months.



“We got the work already contracted out,” Pratt says.



The Government of Canada is investing nearly $25.6 million with the Alberta government providing nearly $6.4 million.



Funding for projects in 95 Alberta communities was announced in a government news release June 2.