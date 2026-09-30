United front on nuclear supported

Peace Regional Energy Alliance (PREA) has voiced its support for an announcement by the Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Northwest Territory governments signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) collaborating on nuclear energy technology and regional electricity grid integration.

The agreement between the three governments is meant to provide a framework to share information, evaluate nuclear generation (large-scale reactors and small modular reactors) and microreactors. The agreement also explores regional transmission infrastructure.

In a news release by PREA chair Terry Ungarian, he says the MOU is the kind of forward-thinking, collaborative leadership Western Canada needs to secure its economic and energy future.

“With the Peace River Nuclear Power Project already moving through the federal impact assessment phases, our municipalities are ready to act as a primary corridor for this emerging sector,” Ungarian says.

“This aligns perfectly with our recent Position Paper released mid-summer 2026 as we continue to support the Government of Alberta’s ongoing work on a nuclear energy framework.”

The MOA is meant to coordinate efforts, regulatory approvals, environmental assessments, financing models, and uranium supply chains.

PREA communica- tions lead contact Jake Pastore says the group is actively advocating for the Peace Region to be considered as the premier location for future Alberta nuclear developments. He says the region has the unique geographic and economic advantages, including extensive land and water resources and industrial infrastructure potential.

He adds PREA is ready to collaborate with the Government of Alberta as it prepares to release the nuclear energy roadmap.

PREA membership municipalities include County of Northern Lights, M.D. of Peace No. 135, Northern Sunrise County, Town of Grimshaw, Town of Manning, Town of Peace River, Village of Berwyn, and Village of Nampa.

“The eight municipalities have come together for one common goal and that is making sure that they have a mandate for advancing energy projects in Peace Region from an economic diversification prospective,” says Pastore.

“This includes moving forward with existing projects that have already been presented and advocating for unbiased information on nuclear specifically.”

Pastore says PREA has been very active in discussions with the Government of Alberta and proponents who are interested in moving forward with nuclear projects in the region.

“We issued a position paper because we wanted to take a strong and bold step towards promoting and advancing nuclear energy development in Northwestern Alberta,” says Pastore.

“We also wanted to start placing ourselves on the radar for the advancement for nuclear supply chain management companies who come along with the nuclear project developments,” he adds.

Pastore explains PREA has been marketing to get the name out there to be among the first considered for nuclear industry advancement in the province.

“We’re looking for companies and industry to bring unbiased information to us and educational opportunities to the residents of Peace Region,” he explains.

“We wanted to come out and make it known that we support the MOU between the three provinces, specifically so the Alberta government knows that we continue to support nuclear energy and development. We feel this could and would benefit the Peace Region at some point.”

Pastore adds the Nuclear Waste Management Organization and the development of the deep geological repository in Ignace is providing a national solution to nuclear waste.

“They are going to be taking all the high-level nuclear waste from all Canadian reactors,” says Pastore.

“NWMO are working now on a second national site in Canada, and that site will also take other types of high-level waste. We are working very closely with NWMO to ensure we can get that information out to the public when it is available.”

The location for the second nuclear waste site has not been determined, but Pastore says the group is conducting a national search to choose the location.

“They (NWMO) are also providing a seminar to communities that want to listen or may be interested in the second deep geological repository site,” he explains.

“It will depend on the interest from different municipalities across Canada who are teamed up a First Nations proposal. They are looking for a unified voice from those locations, and they will be going through that process for the next year or so.”

Pastore says PREA is committed to establishing the Peace Region as Alberta’s nuclear hub, supporting responsible development, regional prosperity, and long-term energy leadership.

PREA will encourage the highest standards from both provincial and federal partners to ensure health, safety, and environmental stewardship remain critical components of any project development.

Discussions come in light of Energy Alberta proposing construction of two twin nuclear reactors. The proposed Peace River Nuclear Power Project would be 1,424 hectares in area and is anticipated to operate for about 70 years. The plant is expected to generate 4,800 mW per year.

Emily Plihal

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