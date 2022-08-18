Unemployment increases in western Alberta

The unemployment rate in the seven economic regions in Alberta in July 2022. Slave Lake, Wabasca, Peace River, Falher, High Prairie, and surrounding communities are in western Alberta which is technically called ‘Banff – Jasper – Rocky Mountain House and Athabasca – Grande Prairie – Peace River.’

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

In July 2022, the unemployment rate in western Alberta increased (got worse) from 4.5 to 5.4 per cent. This area includes includes Slave Lake, Wabasca, High Prairie, Falher, Peace River, and surrounding communities.

In the rest of the province, the unemployment went down (improved), so western Alberta is now tied for the worst unemployment rate in Alberta with two other areas.

However, the unemployment rate compared to a year earlier was much better.

A year earlier, in July 2021, western Alberta had an unemployment rate of 8.2 per cent.

This was in the middle, with the lowest being 4.4 per cent in ‘Lethbridge – Medicine Hat’ and the highest being 10.2 per cent in Red Deer.

In June 2022, western Alberta had the second lowest (second best) unemployment rate in Alberta at 4.5 per cent. In July, this increased to 5.4 per cent. This was tied with ‘Wood Buffalo – Cold Lake’ and Red Deer for last place.

The best unemployment rate in Alberta in July 2022 was 3.8 per cent in ‘Lethbridge – Medicine Hat.’ This was followed by 4.9 per cent in ‘Camrose – Drumheller.’ Calgary was next with 5.1 per cent, followed by Edmonton with 5.2 per cent.

In Alberta, the July 2022 unemployment rate was 4.8 per cent.

Alberta is divided into seven economic regions. Western Alberta is lumped together into a region called ‘Banff – Jasper – Rocky Mountain House and Athabasca – Grande Prairie – Peace River.’ This also goes all the way to the border with the Northwest Territories.

All data is from Alberta Labour Force Statistics July 2022.