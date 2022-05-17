Twice is Nice ‘Seeds of Hope’ campaign tops $6,700+ for Ukraine

Volunteers promote the “Seeds of Hope for Ukraine” fundraiser presented by the Twice is Nice Boutique Society in High Prairie during April. Standing left-right are Barb Arseneault, Ryan Beaupre and Marie Brulotte. Just over $6,700 was raised.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A High Prairie charity has donated just over $6,700 to support war-torn Ukraine during a special fundraiser in April.

Twice is Nice Boutique Society in High Prairie donated $6,743.90 to Firefighter Aid Ukraine, including $4,243.90 raised in the “Seeds of Hope for Ukraine” fundraiser, society president Diana Oliver says.

She adds the fundraiser was a big success as all seeds were sold out.

The society also added $2,500 to the Firefighter Aid Ukraine campaign organized by an Edmonton firefighter to provide medical supplies and assistance to orphanage children as well as rescue equipment to fire- fighters.

“We are thankful to the people in the community for their tremendous support in purchase sunflower seed [to grow sunflowers]),” Oliver says.

“The sunflower, being Ukraine’s national flower, will have many faces in our area this fall showing our continued support.”

Twice is Nice sold seeds for sunflowers from March 30 until seed were sold out in late April during its business days Wednesdays and Fridays.

Seeds were sold for $10 a package. People were also encouraged to sign a book.

The local fundraiser was originally scheduled for March 30 and April 1.

Demand was so high the society doubled its order of seeds. The society partnered with Stokes Seeds in Ontario for the fundraiser.