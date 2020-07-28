Trudeau scores ‘Canadian hat trick of ethic scandals’

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen launched a scathing attack on Prime Minster Justin Trudeau July 22.



At the centre of Viersen’s attack is the controversial WE organization and the federal government’s almost $1 billion contribution.



Viersen says there is no excuse, that Trudeau cannot hide from his latest scandal.



“He didn’t make a mistake – he made a choice to hand almost a billion dollars to a charity that has paid multiple members of his immediate family almost $300,000 for speaking events – when other speakers were not paid.”



He adds WE also employs immediate family members of the finance minister’s family.



“This is the kind of scandal that you would expect to happen in a corrupt country halfway across the globe. Not in a G7 country like Canada.”



Conservatives have proof that the Trudeaus have appeared in, participated in, and financially benefited from dozens of WE events since Trudeau became prime minister.



“Now we know they also got paid.”



Meanwhile, WE Charity has received multiple sole-sourced government contracts, the latest worth almost a billion dollars.



“That raises serious questions about the Trudeau government’s relationship with WE,” says Viersen.



“Almost a billion dollars, no competition, no oversight and no accountability…”



Conservatives have sent letters to the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner asking for an investigation, which has started.



“We have also called for a criminal investigation and initiated a study into this scandal through the House of Commons Ethics Committee, which started this week,” says Viersen.



He adds the Liberals cannot hide from the scandal.



“Every single Liberal Member of Parliament needs to look themselves in the mirror and decide if they are comfortable with Justin Trudeau being the leader of their party given his scandal-plagued track rec



“Let’s not forget, this isn’t the first ethics scandal,” says Viersen.



“Trudeau has already been found guilty of accepting a paid vacation on a luxury island. He was found guilty for his involvement in the SNC-Lavalin Corruption Scandal. Now, he is under investigation for the third time in three years,” he adds.