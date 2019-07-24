Town of Peace River seeks ideas for centennial time capsule items

Photo by the Town of Peace River

Susan Thompson

Express Staff

The Town of Peace River is asking residents to submit ideas about what to put in a time capsule that will be sealed later this year as part of Peace River’s Centennial Celebrations.



The time capsule will be opened in 50 years during the Town’s sesquicentennial year in 2069.



So far, three items are in the capsule, including a copy of the first issue of the Peace River Record Gazette for 2019, a North Peace Navigators jersey signed by this season’s team, and a program from the first North Peace Navigators game of 2019.



Residents are encouraged to visit the Town’s website to submit ideas of what else to put in the time capsule.



Any items included have to meet guidelines set out by the Centennial Committee, which has final say on which items will be sealed in the capsule.



All items must be related to the community of Peace River and the year 2019.



No historical items from previous years are being accepted.



Items must also be smaller than 2 lbs and 12”x12”x6” in order to fit in the capsule.



Suitable items might include objects, photographs, or documents.



All items included in the time capsule will become property of the Town.



Submissions are open until August 31, 2019.



To submit an idea, visit https://peace river.ca/peace-river-100/time-capsule/