Town of Peace River puts out request for proposals to run airport

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

The Town of Peace River has announced they are looking for someone else to run the Peace River Regional Airport.



“After an extended period of review and consultation with our funding partners, a local advocacy group and airport tenants, the Town of Peace River, along with our funding partners, announces today that we will be issuing a Request for Proposals to consider options for the operation and management of the Peace River Regional Airport,” the Town said in an official news release Sept. 5.



“We recognize that the airport is a vital part of the region’s economic, forestry, transportation, and healthcare infrastructure. At present, this facility costs regional taxpayers $740,000 per year. It is the goal of the affected municipal governments to minimize the impact on ratepayers and keep this asset viable for the long term. This includes exploring alternate ways of managing and operating the facility. The partners are open to proposals which explore various operational models. These may include an independent not-for-profit company, a municipal corporation, a for-profit entity, an airport authority, a multi-party joint venture, or other proposal.”



The Town is asking for a minimum commitment of 20 years from whoever proposes to take over the regional transportation hub, and is reserving the right to refuse any proposals put forward.



If an arrangement is made based on a proposal and then defaulted upon, the airport will return to the Town of Peace River.



A management study has also been commissioned to provide background on the decision, and is expected to include various options such as a lease agreement, a management and operations arrangement, or a transfer of ownership.



“The municipal funding partners are committed to finding an arrangement which best represents sound economics, strategic business acumen and the overall needs of the region,” the Town said in the announcement.