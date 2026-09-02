Tourism projects can apply for M.D. funding

At its regular meeting Aug. 19, Municipal District of Smoky River No. 130 council chose to make some amendments to the Capital Recreation Grant.

“The purpose of the MD Capital Recreation Grant is to support local non-profit sport and recreation organizations in developing and improving community facilities,” says Reeve Paula Guindon. “By helping fund major capital projects, the grant strengthens recreational opportunities and enhances the quality of life for residents while addressing the evolving needs of our communities.”

The Capital Recreation Grant is meant to help support the financing of major construction, renovation, expansion, purchase, or upgrading of existing community facilities. The proposed amendment that was accepted at the council meeting was to add tourism initiatives to be eligible to apply for the funding.

“Council felt it was important to broaden the eligibility criteria to ensure more community-minded organizations could access funding,” explains Guindon. “Many groups contribute to the quality of life and well-being of our residents, and the expanded criteria better reflects the diverse needs and opportunities within our community.”

With the addition of tourism-related capital projects, the grant also previously considered applicants in the non-profit sport and recreation organizations.

Guindon adds that expanding eligibility to include tourism capital projects provides an opportunity to support initiatives that enhance community amenities, attract visitors, and contribute to local economic activity, such as trail enhancements, campground upgrades, visitor information facilities, museum and heritage site improvements, and other local tourism infrastructure.

“Applications are accepted annually, with a submission deadline of October 31,” says Guindon. “Through this grant, we can support projects that make our communities stronger, more vibrant, and better equipped to meet the needs of residents now and into the future.”

The amendments of the policy also help to recognize the role arts, culture, and heritage play in strengthening communities and supporting regional vitality.

“Council recognizes that strong communities are built through meaningful local opportunities and initiatives,” Guindon explains. “This grant helps support projects that celebrate our culture and heritage, promote health and wellness, and improve quality of life, all of which contribute to the continued growth and vitality of our region.”

Some local non-profit groups who have been recipients of the grants in recent years include the Friends of the Falher Ball Diamonds, Smoky River Outdoor Community Multisport Court and Volleyball, and the Northern Alberta Railway and Historical Museum.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter