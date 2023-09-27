Tiny Teeth returns to Nampa

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Teaching children to take care of their sparkly whites can help ensure a healthy medical future for them, and a free clinic is coming to Nampa to help you educate your little ones.

Nampa/Northern Sunrise County Family and Community Support Services will be bringing in the Tiny Teeth Clinic on Sept. 28 starting at 10 a.m. at the Nampa FCSS office.

“Offering Tiny Teeth in Nampa makes it more accessible for families residing in Northern Sunrise County and the village of Nampa to access the program for their small children,” says community development coordinator Alicia Surman.

“The Tiny Teeth program is open to pre-school aged children starting at age one,” she adds. “Parents and guardians must be present with their child for the duration of the appointment.”

Surman explains FCSS tries to bring Tiny Teeth’s Free Fluoride Varnish Clinic to the area at least once per year. She coordinates the program, and it is facilitated by an Alberta Health Services dental health professional.

According to the Alberta Health Services website, fluoride varnish helps protect a child’s teeth from tooth decay (cavities) and it will help slow decay that has already started. The site says a child needs four fluoride varnish visits, six months apart, to best protect their teeth.

“The Tiny Teeth clinic have been offered for several years in Nampa,” says Surman. “Alberta Health Services reached out to Nampa/Northern Sunrise County Community Services to inquire into hosting a remote clinic for residents in the more rural settings and to ensure that parents were aware of this free service.”

Pre-registration is required. Interested parents can call the FCSS office at (780) 322-3954 to book a time.

The clinic will run until 4:30 p.m. if there is enough interest.

“Each family will be given their own time slot with plenty of time to ask questions,” says Surman. “The children in attendance will have a free fluoride varnish treatment and parents will be able to speak to the dental professional about teeth care.”

The clinic will be held at the Nampa FCSS office, located in the Nampa Municipal Library Building at 10203 99 Ave.

There is no charge to anyone participating in the clinic.