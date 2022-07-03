‘Time to heal,” says Freedom George

Tyson Billings receives a hug from Tammy Napier after his return June 22.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

‘Freedom George’ returned to High Prairie to a rousing welcome fit for a hero June 22.

Tyson George Billings arrived in the deSigns by Tam parking lot to cheers from well-wishers, many who stood behind him since his ordeal began in Ottawa a few months ago.

“The support across the country has been awesome,” Billings told the audience during a short address.

“I need to go home. I need to heal.

“We did what we needed to do. The masks are off our children.

“Its time to start healing. No more hate,” he concluded.

Billings was free man June 15 after pleading guilty to the lesser charge of counselling to commit mischief. The Crown withdrew other charges which included intimidation, obstructing police, mischief and disobeying a court order. All were related to the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa earlier this year.

Billings, who was arrested Feb. 18 as part of a police crackdown, spent 116 days in prison and drew national media attention. He was the first to accept responsibility for his actions related to the protest.

As part of his sentence, Billings was placed on probation for six months and ordered to keep the peace.

Superior Court Justice Robert Maranger accepted Billings’ plea and joint submission for sentencing as “reasonable and fair,” reported the Ottawa Citizen.

“You believe in something, it starts off a peaceful protest and it gets out of control,” added Justice Maranger.

“Sentencing isn’t about retribution. It’s about understanding that crime has to be dealt with in an appropriate manner.”

A co-accused, Pat King, faces similar charges alone and is expected to go to trial.

Well-wishers form a line to “Welcome Home” Tyson Billings June 22. Billings spent 116 days in an Ottawa jail for his actions relating to the Freedom Convoy.