Time for the Great Backyard Bird Count

Tom Henihan

South Peace News

The Kimiwan Lake Naturalists Society in McLennan, encourages people in the region to participate in the 23rd annual Great Backyard Bird Count” Feb. 14-17.



Started in 1998 by Cornell Lab of Ornithology and National Audubon Society, the bird count was the first online citizen-science project to collect data on wild birds and to publish immediate results.



Today, more than 160,000 people around the world participate in the annual 4-day February bird count, creating a valuable account of the number and distribution of birds.



The process is very straightforward; simply count the number and kinds of birds you see in your backyard or at any location.



To participate, create a free online account with Cornell Lab of Ornithology, which can be done using the following link: https://secure.birds.cornell.edu/cassso/login



When engaged in the count, there is also the option of adding photographs to the checklist and explore online what birds others are seeing in the immediate area and around the world.



Once the 4-day bird count is over, one can keep bird counting and submitting a checklist through https://ebird.org/home



Cornell Lab of Ornithology asks people to participate to make the bird count a success. The site also points out the value of learning the regions to which birds live and migrate.



Last year, participants in over 100 countries counted more than 6,800 species of birds.



For more information one can also visit the Kimiwan Naturalists at www.kimiwan.birdwalk.ca or e-mail kimiwan.birdwalk@gmail.com