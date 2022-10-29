Tim Hortons opening weeks away

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The long-awaited Tim Hortons opening in High Prairie is weeks away!

First Aberdeen Property Limited’s managing director, Martin Blair, says he is arriving in High Prairie Oct. 25 to do a final walk-through.

“I think mid-November,” he says.

“We’re close,” he adds. “It’s been a lot of hard work on a lot of fronts.”

The building itself was completed in late September. Ordering and receiving interior kitchen equipment for the inside was delayed – a mid-October opening was expected months ago – due to ongoing Covid issues and supply chains.

“It’s a challenging site,” says Blair, adding the building is built on wet clay which provides challenges.

That said, Blair loves the location leading into the High Prairie Health Complex on Highway 2.

Blair and First Aberdeen became involved in constructing the building after years of delays. Once completed, it will be leased to Gord and Barb Drummond, who also manage Tim Hortons franchises in Peace River, Valleyview and Fairview.

“We are the owners and landlords,” says Blair. “We lease to the corporate and (Tim Hortons) puts in their operations.”

The Drummonds are well-known and respected operators in the Peace, recognized many times by the Peace River & District Chamber of Commerce for outstanding community service.

Efforts to contact the Drummonds were unsuccessful.

Hiring of staff has started.

In an earlier interview, Blair said that Tim Hortons would become the anchor tenant of the East Gate development. He added other stores would be built once Tim Hortons opened.