Thieves target Harmon Valley Fire Hall

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

Only weeks after a break in at Nampa’s fire hall sometime over March 21-22, the Harmon Valley Fire Hall has also been broken into.



The theft happened sometime during the evening of April 8 or early April 9. Both doors to the fire hall were breached and items worth approximately $25,000 were taken from the hall and fire truck.



According to Northern Sunrise Crime Watch chair Corinna Williams, some of the items included fire extinguishers, a Telus HUB, a First Aid kit, a medical response kit, an iPad, radios and a charger, Jaws of Life, a fire axe, and other tools.



Fire halls use their tools to save lives, such as by rescuing victims from crashed vehicles and fighting structure fires.



Two fire halls in the County of Grande Prairie County were also broken into in March.



Anyone who may have information on the local thefts is encouraged to contact RCMP at [780] 624-6611 or Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS].



Harmon Valley is a rural fire hall about a 20-minute drive from Nampa.