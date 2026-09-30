The place musicians go to learn

Local singers, songwriters, and musicians will have an opportunity to connect, learn, and share their talents at an upcoming conference bringing together members of the region’s music community.

The SongRise Conference will be held Oct. 2-3 in Peace River.

Community Futures Peace Country general manager Sherry Crawford says the event is open to anyone interested in learning, regardless of their skill level.

“It’s a chance to network, support each other, learn so many things that artists should know if they are in the music business,” says Crawford.

“Improve their songwriting skills, have an opportunity to perform and promote themselves and just have a lot of fun. It’s a truly inspiring weekend wherever you are on your musical journey,” she adds.

After travelling amongst communities in the north, Crawford says they’ve chosen to bring SongRise back to Peace River.

“We wanted to bring it back to where it all started in 2008,” she says.

“Plus, utilizing venues like the Art Hub and Athabasca Hall will inspire creativity, and supportive venues like Peace River Brewing and Peace Valley Inns who understand the importance of the music industry.”

SongRise Music Conference provides valuable opportunities for musicians to enhance their skills, network with industry professionals, and showcase their talent.

“SongRise is an annual music conference for abilities of all ranges, ages and genres,” says Crawford.

“It is mostly focused on the business of songwriting, but we also touch on the industry aspects of the music business, including the importance of having a plan and a budget for your music business, regardless of whether you are just playing a few shows here and there or planning a future full time music career.”

There are currently only three spots remaining for interested musicians. Crawford says they will keep registrations open until Oct. 1 or until those three spots are snagged.

“It’s (SongRise) a safe and welcoming environment to learn, network which is so important in this industry, and find out about potential performance opportunities,” Crawford explains.

“There are so many talented artists in the area and this gives them a chance to collaborate, network and learn about the music business right in their own backyards, at a reasonable cost and because it really is a magical weekend of creativity where everyone becomes friends.”

Special guests this year include country recording artist Duane Steele, Juno award winning Alberta folk artist Maria Dunn, award winning songwriter Robert Walsh, Peace River born and The Misery Mountain Boys founder Steven Gevenich, The Northbloods Zachary Kay, Juno award winning bass player Keith Remple, They Call Me Sir singer/songwriter Scott Randall, Randy Fillion, Randy Hodgkinson, Community Futures Grande Prairie business expert Holly Sorgen, strategic business consultant Jason Bacon, and recording engineer Rylan Crawford.

“We will have keynote speakers and breakout sessions including workshops on: stage plots, sound checks, running solo sound, marketing, applying for festivals and, of course, in-depth songwriting,” says Crawford.

“We will also have Date with a Demo – participants can play a song live at Peace River Brewing for mentor feedback and a public concert on Oct. 3 at Athabasca Hall where everyone performs.”

Doors open for the concert at 7 p.m. with the show beginning at 7:30 pm. The concert will include the SongRise delegates performing the group song written that day and music by all the professional musicians listed above. Tickets are $20 in advance, $30 at the door. Available at the Community Futures office, Board n Barrel Wine & Spirits and online at www.songriseconference.ca

Many well-known artists have come from the Peace Region including Duane Steele, Carolyn Dawn Johnson, Aaron Goodvin, Brad Mates and, of course, Tenille Townes, who participated in SongRise for quite a number of years, says Crawford.

“But professional development opportunities for Northern Alberta artists are hard to come by and not everyone can afford to or take the time to travel to the bigger centres to conferences like the CCMA’s or Breakout West. Community Futures Peace Country is trying to fill that information gap in the northern Alberta music community.”

Crawford adds Alberta’s music industry supports more than 23,000 jobs in Alberta across live performances, sound recording, audio visual and interactive media and Northern Albertan artists have contributed in a large way.

“It’s time we put more focus on the talent in the north,” exclaims Crawford.

“This is the third year under the umbrella of Community Futures Peace Country, but it is the 12th year since its inception in 2008.”

Crawford urges anyone interested to register, even if you don’t play an instrument or have never written a song. She adds if you’ve always wanted to write, you ar

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter