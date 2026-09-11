The Page September 9, 2026

Don’t forget to attend the Sucker Creek Indian Relay Races Sept. 12-13!

Please see full page ad on page 16 for details and story in this week’s edition!

How many people can say they had a direct impact on an encyclopedia making a correction?

The Page can!

The Canadian Encyclopedia reported in its online edition June 22, 2009 that the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railway bypassed Grouard in 1915. Anyone with knowledge of local history knows in fact it was in 1914.

In early August, The Page set about correcting this inaccuracy and emailed the Canadian Encyclopedia. They requested proof. Easy enough. The Page sent them information in High Prairie’s history book, Trails We Blazed Together, and stories from the Grouard News in 1914, which diligently tracked the railway’s arrival from the first train crossing the Athabasca River July 24, 1914 to the arrival of the first train in High Prairie Dec. 28, 1914. The train mural in downtown High Prairie also notes this date.

Earlier that year, the railway reached the West Prairie River Dec. 9 and the first mail arrived at Sucker Creek by train Dec. 19. All this information was sent to the Canadian Encyclopedia. After examining the overwhelming evidence, a correction was made online Aug. 21. It reads:

“In 1915, Grouard’s population was about 2,000. In late 1914, the town was bypassed by the railway, and soon thereafter, the town collapsed.”

Given the dates, the railway bypassed Grouard sometime in December. The railway reached Giroux Bay by Driftpile on Oct. 24 and, oddly, at Sucker Creek Oct. 23. This was because different crews were working on the railway line at the time. Dec. 9, the same time as the first mail reached Sucker Creek by train, steel reached the West Prairie River, well past Grouard.

There can be no doubt the correct year was 1914, not 1915. They Page thanks the Canadian Encyclopedia for correcting the error.

The Page wishes he was in Scarborough, Ont. On Sept. 2.

This may be hard to believe but DraftKings held a “Gameday Fuel” promotion at Danforth Gas and Wash and gave away free tanks of gas to eligible passenger vehicles on a first-time, first-served basis while supplies lasted.

No doubt this cost Draft Kings a pretty penny. No doubt long lines occurred at this gas station.

The promotion was held to kick off the NFL football season. Odd considering the Canadian season began months ago and the American season begins Sept. 9. No big promotion for the CFL! The Page figures DraftKings is just as confused as President Donald Trump, who renamed Lake Ontario Lake America.

Oh, well! The Page figures no one cared while receiving free gas!

Now, if only we could find a sponsor to hold a similar promotion in High Prairie, Falher, Peace River, or some location in-between!

All the fuss over Lake Ontario being renamed Lake America, at least in Trump’s mind.

At or near Sudbury, there lies Trump Lake. A move is afoot to rename Trump Lake in retaliation.

Take that, Don!

Lucky thing President Donald Trump is a good speller! Imagine if he forgot the “T” in his name!

Oh, the places we could name after Don!

Quite the shock out of Peace River Sept. 2 that the North Peace Navigators are taking a leave of absence from the North West Junior Hockey League this season.

The team posted on its Facebook Page the reasons: a lack of players and player depth.

“Following the conclusion of our recent training camp, it became clear that we do not currently have the player numbers or depth required to responsibly ice a competitive Junior B hockey team.”

Here’s hoping the Navigators can reorganize for next season!

It looks like High Prairie will also be without a junior hockey this winter.

All things are extremely quiet on the Red Wings front. The National Junior Hockey League has still not released a schedule although they still have the Red Wings listed on its website.

But, an Aug. 29 email from NJHL commissioner Derek Prue was interesting.

“As the team has not yet received available dates for the upcoming season, it remains impossible to include them in any schedule for next season.”

To The Page’s knowledge, this may not be 100 per cent true. The local rec committee did reach out to the Red Wings regarding booking ice.

As well, the NPHL released its schedule. The NPHL also inquired earlier about Red Wings’ dates to book High Prairie Regals home games around the Red Wings but heard nothing.

The Page’s grandfather was a farmer and he had a saying, “If it starts raining in early September, may as well wait until October to harvest the crop!”

More often than not, this was true.

The Page hopes it is not true this year, with the early September rain. Here’s hoping for a stretch of good weather!

The Page was showing off his muscles one day to his nephews.

First, he held up a 5-pound potato sack and extended his arms straight out. Next, a 10-pound bag, then a 50-pound bag.

The Page’s nephew, pipes up and says, “Now, how about putting potatoes in the sacks?”

The Page is a little worried: he’s been on holidays for two weeks and no one has noticed!

You know you’re a drunk if you can pay for a steak dinner for two by recycling the bottles around your bed!