The Page – September 2, 2026

And with a whimper, summer disappears into the sunset.

Depending on your point of view, winter is almost here – Hurray! Or, winter is almost here – Boooo!

For ourselves, we are halfway in the middle.

In other words, hey, it’s just the seasons.

And our seasons are quite good in comparison to some places.

For instance, instead of afternoon rains everyday nine months of the year, we sometimes get no rain at all in an afternoon.

And in some places, summer is over 40C above and stifling and just bearable in what passes for winter.

And in other places, winter is -40 and pitch black. Summer lasts for a whole three weeks.

Just kidding. No matter where you go, there is no place like home. We’re happy to have seasons and weather, no matter what it is.

There are many places that look good on paper in the tourist season, but try spending an entire year there and see how you like it.

Plus of course, weather isn’t the only consideration. For ourselves, we like being able to sleep at night.

As the eastern European woman was wakened by the sound of tanks clunking and rumbling through the street below their bedroom window, and the husband asks from their bed: “Who is it now? Russians? Germans? Polish? Serbs? Who?”

She answers from the window, “This time it’s the Americans.” – paraphrased from a book by Harold Coyle.

We could say the lazy days of summer are over. For some of us that is. The rest of us who had to carry the load for those on holidays might be breathing a bit easier when people start getting back to work.

If we are lucky enough to get holidays, (yes there are some of us who work day in and day out, no matter what) we might get even when winter vacations roll around. But isn’t that kind of a crummy attitude? Shouldn’t we be happy we even have a job?

Nope. It’s a workers right to complain. Says right here in the employment contract. Whining and griping rights are included. Whew!

Glad to get that off my chest. Rant of the week.

It’s old news now, but congratulations to all the people at Northern Lakes College and Fairview for keeping the Fairview college campus alive.

Grande Prairie Polytech of course, was happily trotting along, shutting down the Fairview school and busy moving what it could to, of course, another Centre of the Universe, Grande Prairie.

Fortunately, our government put a stop to that. Even though it sort of seems like shuffling around the deck chairs, just the fact of the campus staying open in any form is good. It sends a better message to all our northern Alberta communities than one of centralizing just because it’s cheaper and some staff want to get a Big Mac for lunch.

“If he is smart enough to go to college, he is smart enough to go to work instead. One year in an office, factory, mine or the military will teach him, or her, more than three years in any classroom.”

“I am beginning to see the predicament of modern youth. It is much easier to fight your way out of poverty and neglect than it is to fight your way out of comfort and solicitude.” – Richard Needham

So is AI creeping into news? Or is it just news people trying to be ‘with it.’

Our reason for asking is, we notice these days many written news stories are quoting people as saying something along the lines of “I’m gonna do it.” Or “I was workin at it when it happened.” Or even “We’re all gettin together at the meetin.”

So is this an AI doing the transcript and the reporter doesn’t know any better? Or is it some editor saying “Don’t change the quote. Write it exactly as you heard it?”

You know, like honesty in reporting is The Policy. We have no idea but keep your ize peeled.

CBC news reported a short list of some major Canadian projects still being considered, just for examples of such things.

Among the projects is the Peace River nuclear plant.

Sorry, we have no idea if this was just for ‘shock value’ in the news story or something to get excited about.

It’s interesting the recent Deloitte study on economic development done for Big Lakes County and the Town of High Prairie made no mention of any kind of what used to be called “smokestack” projects. These are big projects of any kind, simply because big factories used to have such things as part of the package.

Also these days, when anybody talks about a big project of any kind, one can bet all kinds of opposition will come out. Often there are good reasons. Sometimes the reasons don’t sound so good.

The Deloitte study made no mention how to plan for this, or even deal with this.

“So all I have to do is press this ‘arrow’ and the text message goes to the right person? And you are absolutely sure I don’t have to put a stamp on it or run it through the copier?” – Grandma Smithers

“I don’t need to waste money on expensive gadgets. Are they really necessary? Ask yourself how many times you are going to use that thing before you buy it. I always say, remember you don’t need a parachute to skydive. You only need a parachute to skydive twice. ” – Grandpa Jonsey.