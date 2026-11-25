The Page made the trip to McLennan for its Nov. 11 Remembrance Day service.

A job well done by the McLennan Legion. There was one big difference between the celebrations at McLennan and High Prairie, however. Not once at McLennan did the master of ceremonies mention sticky buns!

Sorry about that, Don!

The Page wonders when you have to learn to make banana splits do you go to Sundae School?

The Page wonders if you call two birds in love tweethearts?

How did everyone like going without email last week?

Nov. 12, the email system went down in many parts of the world. All of a sudden, email communication ground to a halt inconveniencing many people.

Here at SPN, it created a few problems but nothing we can’t overcome. Pain in the you-know-what for sure but that’s the way it goes!

Just goes to prove modern technology is wonderful until it doesn’t work. The Page figures that goes for everything. Except when it comes to email, we’re so used to the immediacy we take it for granted.

Despite the down time, it did not make The Page want to throw away his tin can and string.

Nice to see all the Christmas decorations going up in the region!

A reminder to High Prairie residents, decorate your yard and you could win one of twenty $50 gift certificates from POPS Home Hardware.

The High Prairie Community Beautification Association sponsors the contest and appreciates the support from POPS. Judging will take place in mid- to late December. Twenty winners will be chosen.

It is the Page’s imagination or is the world a bit more quiet since President Donald Trump’s defeat in the American mid-term elections?

Now that there is balance of power in the States, Trump cannot govern with absolute power. And as the old saying goes, absolute power corrupts absolutely.

The Page read an article last week about Cuba.

If you remember, President Donald Trump cut off Cuba from the world’s oil supply. As it turns out, America is now supplying Cuba with all its oil needs. In short, America is Cuba’s primary supplier.

And you though the oil embargo was about politics! Silly us! American companies are now making a lot of money today. Call it the Great American Scam!

A young man who was known to be a bit of a blowhard opened up a new business. He purchased the best furniture he could afford and furnished the office with the odd expensive antique.

Suddenly, a visitor came into the office. The man went into action.

“Yes, sir! I agree to that $2 million deal but only if you toss in a free trip for the wife and I. Plus, the first six months are interest-free. Got that! It’s my way or the highway! Think about that!” he concluded as he hung up the phone.

“Now,” he said to the man. “Can I help you?”

“Yeah,” the man replied.

“I came to hook up your phone lines!”

Did you hear about the lazy good-for-nothing son who told his father he was going to be a millionaire when he grew up.

“Son,” said the father. “You’re going to have to work terribly hard to make millions of dollars.”

“No, I won’t,” said the son.

“And just how do you figure that?” asked the father.

“I’m going to inherit it!”

One day a little girl asked her father, “Daddy, do all fairy tales begin with ‘once upon a time?’”

“Of course not,” replied the father. “But there is an entire series of fairy tales that begin with, ‘If elected, I promise . . .’”

Children hear everything you say, don’t they?

A boy greeted his grandmother with a big hug and told her, “I’m so happy to see you! Now maybe daddy will do the trick he has been promising us!”

The grandmother was curious.

“What trick is that my dear?” she asked.

The boy replied, “I head daddy tell mommy that he would climb the walls if you came to visit us again!”

Patricia is not feeling well so she decides to go to the doctor. She is waiting in the reception room when a nun comes out of the doctor’s office looking extremely worried and leaves.

Patricia is next and goes into the examination room.

“I just saw a nun leaving who looks absolutely terrible. I have never seen a woman look worse,” she tells the doctor.

“I just told her she is pregnant!” says the doctor.

“Oh, my goodness,” says Patricia. “Is she really pregnant?”

“Of course not,” says the doctor. “But I sure cured her hiccups!”

Two siblings, a girl and a boy, are talking to each other. The boy gets up and walks over to grandpa and asks him to make a frog noise.

“No!” says the grandfather.

“Please, grandpa, make a frog noise!” he begs.

“No,” he says. “Now go play.”

Seeing he is having no luck he asks his sister to ask grandpa to make a frog noise. She also asks.

“I just told your brother I won’t and that’s the end of it.”

“Please, grandpa,” begs the little girl.

“Why do you two want me to a make a frog noise?” he asks.

The little girl replies.

“Because mommy said when you croak we can go to Disneyland!”

Two men are talking to each other at a bar.

“My wife lost her credit card,” one said to the other.

“Have you informed the bank?” asked his friend.

“Heck no,” he replied. “The thief is spending less than she is!”

Tourists are looking deep in the Grand Canyon.

“Did you know,” says the guide. “It took millions of years for the Colorado River to carve out this wonderful canyon?”

“Well, I’ll be darned,” said one tourist. “I never realized this was a government job?

A man goes into a flower shop and asks to buy some geranium plants.

“I’m so sorry,” says the clerk. “We have no potted geraniums. Could you use some African violets instead.?”

“No, I’m sorry,” says the man. “My wife told me to water the geraniums while she was gone last month!”

Have a great week, everyone! Enjoy the great run of weather!