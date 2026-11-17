Fred Knott was an Indigenous man who lived and worked near Fairview where The Page grew up.

Fred served in the war and suffered an injury before being sent home. For decades, Fred refused all benefits he was entitled to. “It’s not the reason I went,” he told us.

We lost Fred far too early but the memory of the sacrifices he made, and the fact that for so many years refused benefits, is truly inspiring.

Fred’s story is only one of hundreds of thousands to be told by Canadians across our great land. Today, Nov. 11, may we remember them all.

Lest We Forget!

The Page recognizes the efforts of High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett.

Not only has he led the Legion and Remembrance Day services for many years, he has tirelessly supported Legion activities. He makes every effort to attend as many school Remembrance Day services as possible to make sure we never forget the sacrifices.

Your efforts are very much appreciated, Mr. Ebbett.

The Page recommends to anyone who has never saw the original version of All Quiet on the Western Front to watch the movie.

The movies message of “No more war!” is still recognized today as one the finest ever filmed. Its battlefield scenes are also recognized as some of the best, even when put up against today’s technology.

The second version starring Richard Tommas (John Boy Walton) is also very good.

Both movies are must-watches!

Col. Sherman Potter is asked on MAS*H if all the advancements in medicine during war was worth it.

To paraphrase, “Not when you put it up against all the pain and suffering and death.”

He was asked, “Do you see anything good coming out of this war?”

“Not a damn thing!” was his reply.

However, Capt. James T. Kirk consoles a grieving widow after losing her husband after a battle in an original Star Trek episode.

“You have to understand, there was a reason.”

So true but so sad.

Lest We Forget!

Wear a poppy!

Help! The Page wants to jog the memories of people in Readerland because his memory is a bit fuzzy at times!

The Chili Cookoff was first held as part of High Prairie Light-Up celebrations in 2018. The first winner was (ta da!) Jayne Roberts, followed by Nona Elliott in 2019.

Then came the COVD pandemic which cancelled the cookoff in 2020-21. Nilda Dube has won the last three cookoffs in 2023-25.

But who won in 2022? No record exists. If you know, drop a line to South Peace News. Thank you in advance.

One of the elderly widow ladies at the seniors home is desperate for a date. She bursts into the recreation room and declares with a clenched fist, “Anyone who can guess what’s in my hand, can take me out to dinner tonight.”

“Geez, I’m sick of this old woman and all her yattering,” said one of two elderly men sitting in their chairs. “I’m going to fix her wagon!”

He stands up.

“An elephant!”

“Close enough!” she replies.

The wife was complaining to her husband one day she was losing her memory and was very worried.

“I’m not surprised,” said her husband.

“You’ve been giving me a piece of it every day for 30 years!”

Even St. Peter has his bad days on the job at the Pearly Gates!

One day he saw an entire street gang in line waiting to receive passage. St. Peter was scared and ran to God.

“God, there are some low-life street gang members at the Gates. What should I do?”

“Redirect them,” said God.

St. Peter returned to the Gates but was still scared to face them. Minutes later, he ran back to God yelling, “They’re gone! They’re gone!”

“The street gang?” asked God.

“No!” replied St. Peter. “The Pearly Gates!”

Did you hear about the guy who came home early and found a man running down the street naked?

“Why are you doing that?” the man screamed at the runner.”

“Because you came home early!”

Speaking of bad weeks, The Page went to the beauty shop last week in an attempt to look better.

It took 12 hours! And that was just for the beautician to come up with a quote!

How come Satan does not have any cheerleading squads?

Because cheerleaders have no chants in hell.

A man comes home from work and starts complaining bitterly to his wife.

“Twenty years on the job and the worst Day I ever had at work. It was awful!”

“What happened, dear?” asked his wife.

“The computers were down all day. It took me 20 minutes to shuffle the cards for solitaire.

Why is it impossible for a man to marry two women?

No one can serve two masters at the same time!

The Page’s female friend tells him it must take a clumsy woman to “fall” for a man!

The Page says a 400-pound alcoholic is a heavy drinker!

Have a great week!