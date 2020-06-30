‘The Good, the Bad & the Ugly

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen is proud of the way his party has tried to hold the Justin Trudeau Liberals accountable.

“Since last November and throughout 2020, our strengthened Conservative Opposition has been holding the Trudeau government to account and we will keep putting forward constructive solutions to get you the help you need,” says Viersen in a news release June 25.

Viersen disclosed his list of ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’ June 25.

The Good

Here are a few of the results Conservatives have gotten for Canadians:

Stopped Justin Trudeau’s massive power grab at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Called for the mandatory quarantine of all travellers and stronger border measures.

Proposed constructive solutions to fix the Liberals’ COVID-19 aid programs.

Advocated for small businesses and workers, including proposing giving small businesses back the GST they remitted in the last year.

Secured more COVID-19 support for seniors, students and expectant mothers.

Demanded the Liberals support farmers and Canada’s oil and gas sector.

Ensured that all of the Liberals’ COVID-19 pandemic spending will be audited, so Canadians know how their tax dollars were spent.

The Bad

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Liberals have either been wrong or slow to act:

Slow to close our borders – while other countries were rushing to close theirs.

Wrong to dump critical medical supplies – failing to replace them.

Slow to enhance airport screening – allowing the virus to spread.

Wrong to side with Beijing and the WHO – instead of listening to Canadian medical experts.

Slow to advise Canadians that they should wear masks.

Wrong to leave small businesses behind – forcing many to close permanently.

Wrong to raise the Carbon Tax when Canadians were already struggling.

Wrong to abandon the oil and gas sector – promising help within “hours or days” but offering nothing.

Wrong to shut down Parliament – refusing to let MPs provide crucial oversight.

The Ugly

The Liberals have no plan to restart our economy or to prepare for a second wave. Handing out hundreds of billions of dollars of taxpayers’ money isn’t a plan.