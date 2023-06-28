Thanks extended to rural health workers

Smoky River Regional Attraction and Retention Physician Recruitment coordinator Myrna Lanctot, left, presents gifts to Amanda Vanden Bosch, centre left, Chantal Laflamme, centre right, and Suzanne Sniezek as a token of the region’s appreciation for their service to the community.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

It is vital to sometimes take a moment to recognize the most essential workers in our province, to give them a little token of appreciation for all they do for people in our communities.

Rural Health Week is a great way to show appreciation for all the health care supported employees in the rural Alberta medical facilities. Rural Health Week this year was delayed throughout Alberta, but local communities rallied to ensure our health care workers knew just how important they are to our towns.

“Health Care supported jobs include every job within the hospital or clinic setting,” says Smoky River Regional Attraction and Retention Physician Recruitment coordinator Myrna Lanctot.

“This is everything from janitorial to medical staff and everyone in-between. This is an opportunity to show appreciation or thank individuals for working in our rural area, as the work each of them does supports our health care services close to home.”

Lanctot explains some plans had to be altered as a result of natural disasters that occurred throughout Alberta in May.

“Rural Health Week is typically the last week in May until the beginning of June,” she explains.

“There were fires raging that week throughout much of Northern Alberta, and many people were affected by either being evacuated or receiving evacuees. That is why the Coffee Break was pushed to June 19.”

For the first time this year, Tim Hortons sponsored the Coffee Break in the province to help recognize health care professionals.

“We need to keep health care close to home,” says Lanctot on the importance of recognizing these essential workers.

“What better way than to show or tell them annually that we appreciate the work that they do? We all know health care is needed; if not today or tomorrow, then one day. At some point, each and every one of us will require the service that the hospital or the clinics provide.”

Lanctot prepared Lifesaver packets to give to health care professionals as a thank you for all they do for people in our communities.

“This year, the Smoky River Regional Attraction and Retention Committee donated door prize draw gifts as well as Lifesavers were handed out with the saying: ‘You’re a LIFESAVER thanks for all you do,’” says Lanctot.

“Then on June 19, the Coffee Break that was sponsored by Tim Hortons in High Prairie provided coffees and doughnuts to thank the staff for all the hard work they do for the health care facilities. All these things were done at the hospital as well as the two local clinics in McLennan and Falher.”

If readers are so inclined, Lanctot reminds them to thank the next health care professional who helps them when they are feeling ill. She says it is important to reflect and pay gratitude to those who are spending their time ensuring we are able to overcome illnesses and other medical woes.