Tech Talk can solve your electronic woes

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Are you a person who cringes when someone asks you to do something with technology?

If you’re someone who needs help learning how to properly use various devices, Northern Sunrise County/Nampa Family and Community Support Services is holding a Tech Talk seminar at the Nampa office Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon.

“Between phones, tablets, computers, television, and other devices, we are surrounded by technology daily,” says FCSS director Amber Houle.

“For some people, learning how to navigate their Smart devices can cause frustrations and even feelings of anxiousness. The Tech Talk program allows people to bring their Smart devices in to have one-on-one assistance.”

Houle says Tech Talk is held monthly at the Nampa FCSS office to help provide assistance to anyone who may require it, who is getting frustrated trying to utilize their device.

“The Tech Talk program also allows our seniors to stay connected with their family,” explains Houle.

“A senior that knows how to manage social media and communication applications, is a connected one,” she adds.

There is no cost to attend the Tech Talk program, and people will often leave with a sense of accomplishment knowing they can now keep up with modern technology.

“The Tech Talk program is guided by the participants requests,” says Houle. “In the past we have assisted with setting up voicemail boxes, with sending photos, changing ringtone settings, setting alarm clocks, and managing Facebook from a Smart phone versus computer. We allow the participants to lead the discussions.”

Houle urges anyone with questions regarding their Smart device or computer to attend the seminar, noting it has helped a lot of people learn simple tricks to keep up with those who are more tech savvy.

“The Tech Talk program allows participants to gain confidence in managing their Smart devices and improves their connectivity to the tech world and to their families and friends,” says Houle.

“We are here to help you navigate the tech world.”

Interested participants are asked to pre-register for the Tech Talk program, so organizers know how many snacks and refreshments to bring, but Houle says it is not mandatory. If you’re interested in registering for the program, phone (780) 625-3287.