Sunrise inviting applicants to serve on boards

Northern Sunrise County is seeking residents to sit on its various boards, committees, and commissions.

“Northern Sunrise County invites residents to serve on boards and committees because local voices matter,” says NSC executive assistant Lisa Robinson.

“People who live, work, and do business here understand our communities in a practical, meaningful way,” she adds.

“When residents get involved, they bring forward ideas, experiences, and perspectives that help council and administration make decisions that reflect local needs.”

Eligibility can vary depending on the board or committee. Anyone interested is encouraged to review the applicable bylaw or contact Robinson to learn more about the requirements for the committee they are interested in.

Interested applicants should be over 18 years of age at the time of appointment (except for the Youth Council Advisory Committee), be a current resident, ratepayer, and/or business owner within the county, unless the bylaw for the committee allows otherwise, not be in arrears to the County, not be in litigation with the County, and must provide a clean Vulnerable Sector check and Intervention Record.

“Public involvement matters because it keeps municipal decisions connected to the people they affect,” says Robinson.

“Committee members bring everyday experience, local knowledge, and different points of view to the conversation. That input strengthens discussions and gives residents a meaningful way to contribute to their community.

“Council values public input because it brings forward ideas, concerns, and opportunities that might not otherwise be heard.”

Committees seeking resident members include Agricultural Service Board, Bursary Review Committee, Economic and Tourism Development Committee, Family & Community Support Services Advisory Board, Intermunicipal Subdivision Development Appeal Board, Intermunicipal Weed and Pest Appeal Board, Municipal Planning Commission, Regional Assessment Review Board, and Watershed Advisory Committee.

There are also other benefits to serving.

“It is also a great opportunity for residents to learn more about municipal government and play a positive role in shaping their community,” Robinson says.

Council is also looking for Youth Council Advisory Committee members to apply. This is meant for teenagers 14-17 years, to have a chance to be heard, learn more about municipal government, and take part in conversations that affect young people and the community as a whole.

“Council believes youth voices are essential,” says Robinson. “Young people bring fresh ideas, energy, and a valuable perspective on the future of our communities, our economy, and our region.”

Robinson says the Youth Council Advisory Committee is active throughout the year. Youth members may help plan events, receive updates on local initiatives, and provide feedback on projects of different sizes in the Peace region.

“Each year, the Youth Council Advisory Committee continues to grow and take on new opportunities,” Robinson says.

“From helping bring events to life to sharing ideas about programs and projects, youth members play an important role in making sure young people are represented in the county’s future.”

Time commitments for boards and committees vary depending on their role, meeting schedule, and current work. Meeting frequencies are outlined in various bylaws for each board. Additional information can be found on the county’s website at northernsunrise.net.

Applications can be submitted in several ways. Residents can complete the online application form, email Robinson to request an application, or stop by the County office to pick up a paper copy.

If you have questions or would like to put your name forward to sit on any of the previously mentioned boards, contact Robinson at lrobinson@northernsunrise.net or by phone at (780) 625-3274. Interested residents have until Oct. 9 to submit applications, with council appointing members on Oct. 27 at its organizational meeting.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter