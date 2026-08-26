Study at no cost to Smoky River taxpayers examines greenhouse gases

The M.D. of Smoky River No. 130 participated in a Greenhouse Gas Reduction Pathway Feasibility Study, with the Project Completion Report finalized June 19.

“This study was 100 per cent grant funded, with 80 per cent coming from FCM (Federation of Canadian Municipalities) and 20 per cent from Alberta Ecotrust,” says chief administrative officer Kate Romyn.

“The M.D. participated in these studies to better understand the condition and performance of key municipal facilities, support long-term planning, and position the municipality for future infrastructure funding opportunities,” she adds.

“Many grant programs now require this type of assessment and planning work as a first step before funding can be considered for facility upgrades and improvements.”

The study reviewed the condition of five municipal facilities and helped to identify potential energy efficiency, greenhouse gas reduction, and lifecycle replacement opportunities. The corporate buildings in the study included the administration building, fire hall, public workshop, ski hill chalet, and lift stations.

“The studies provide the municipality with detailed information about the condition, energy performance, and future upgrade needs of several municipal facilities,” says Romyn.

“The study was completed by Sustainable Projects Group (SPG), a consulting firm specializing in building condition assessments, energy audits, and long-term facility planning.”

Romyn says SPG was selected because they had the technical expertise and capacity to manage the project from start to finish, including helping secure grant funding, completing the required assessments, and preparing the reporting required by the funding agencies.

“Their work provided the MD with specialized information that would not have been feasible to complete internally and at zero cost to our ratepayers,” she adds.

“By understanding the condition and performance of its facilities today, the municipality can make better informed decisions for the future.”

Romyn says when funding is available to complete these types of studies, the municipality chooses to take advantage of it.

“The assessments provide valuable information for future planning and help ensure the MD is ready to pursue green energy and infrastructure grants that often require detailed building assessments as a first step,” Romyn adds.

“Our infrastructure is aging, and budget pressures are very real. These studies provide valuable information that helps the MD plan for future repairs, replacements, and upgrades while positioning the municipality for grant opportunities.”

A complete breakdown of each corporate building’s analysis can be found on the MD website at www.mdsmokyriver. com under council and meetings.

The information was presented to council at its Aug. 19 meeting, but councillors chose to table the information until next meeting to ensure they have plenty of time to read over the elaborate reports prior to discussion.

“Many green energy and infrastructure funding programs require this type of assessment work before applications can be considered,” adds Romyn.

“If funding is secured, it helps reduce the amount that would otherwise need to be funded through municipal taxes, easing pressure on ratepayers.”

Emily Plihal

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