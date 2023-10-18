Still time to PowerUp! in Peace River

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Spots are still open for business owners and entrepreneurs at the PowerUp! Business Conference set to take place on Oct. 19 at the Chateau Nova in Peace River.

“We are seeing local excitement about the topics, speakers, and celebration that this event is creating,” says organizer Nichole Simard.

“We do have a couple small changes (from the initial agenda). We will be honoured to hear Layne Gardner, who is representing Peace River Economic Development Board.”

The conference is a collaborative effort between ATB Financial and Community Futures, supported by their partners and sponsors that include CDEA, Smoky River Economic Development, Northern Sunrise County Economic Development, the Government of Alberta, Peace River & District Chamber of Commerce, and Northern Lakes College.

“This year’s focus is tools related to employee staffing, finding the right staff, mindset development, and connecting through intentional networking,” says Simard.

“These topics are the most highly rated factors impacting business right now. If you want to take charge of your business and grow beyond these challenges, attending PowerUp! can help give you the tools to do that.”

Simard says that running your own business can be hard and it can be even harder when the owner doesn’t know where to turn for answers.

“Even simple tools can make a big impact to give the business owner more control, clarity, and ultimately more time and profitability,” she says. “You just don’t know what you don’t know.”

The conference costs $75 to attend and will run from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Interested parties are asked to register in advance at powerup-peacecountry.com.

Simard says keynote Russ Dantu will be lending his expertise and guiding attendees in a fun and engaging networking exercise.

“We can learn better how to connect without feeling awkward or strained,” explains Simard.

“Connections are such an integral and powerful part of how businesses thrive. We are so excited to be able to bring this hands-on experience to the local business community.”

Dantu is an internationally renowned speaker, and his training focuses on customer service, sales, conflict resolution, and communication to increase productivity and performance.

“Resources like this are pretty popular and available in the bigger centers, but they’re harder to access in our region,” explains Simard.

“Our goal is to bring these resources to the people who need them, right where they are. There is so much business opportunity and potential in the region, and these tools and information can help business owners take new strides forward.”

Simard says organizers hope to continue offering this experience annually, with topics changing each year to address highest priority needs of the business community at that time.

“People sometimes hesitate to come to a conference if they are coming alone,” says Simard. “We encourage you to invite a business partner, peer, mentor, or anyone else that you’re trying to build a business relationship with. You’ll both be able to discuss what you’re learning, get to know each other better, and have a great time.”