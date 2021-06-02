STARS scam making rounds at McLennan

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Another scam is making an ugly appearance at McLennan, this time involving STARS.



On May 25 at 10:30 a.m., McLennan RCMP received a complaint from a resident of McLennan of a suspected STARS Lottery fraud.



“McLennan RCMP’s investigation revealed that multiple calls had been received by residents in the McLennan area from someone alleging to be a representative of the STARS Air Ambulance Home Lottery, telling the persons that they were the winners of a significant cash prize,” says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, media relations officer, Western Alberta District.



“The suspect required the call taker to return the call to a specific number and asked that information be provided.”



But their devious plan was thwarted by the complainant.



“Thankfully, the person[s] were aware that the STARS Air Ambulance lottery had ended and did not provide any information and reported to police,” says Fontaine.



McLennan RCMP warn area residents against any other similar calls and advise not to provide any information and disconnect the call.



Police are also asking anyone who may have information about the incident, or the identity of the person[s] involved, to contact the McLennan RCMP at [780] 324-3086, or your local police detachment.



If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS], online at www.P3Tips. com or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.