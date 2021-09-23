Starr new interim RCMP commander in HP

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie RCMP welcomes S/Sgt. Andrew Starr as the new interim detachment commander for the next two months.

He started in the role Sept. 13 to fill the vacancy created when S/Sgt. Warren Wright transferred to Olds in late June.

His post is scheduled to end on Nov. 10.

“That is unless the new detachment commander arrives before that,” Starr says.

“My hope is that when an announcement is made, the full-time detachment commander will be here as soon as possible.”

He says the process to appoint a new commander continues.

Before he left, Wright said it could take up to five months to fill the position.

“I am from a small town in northern B.C. and I really enjoyed working in the smaller communities I had been previously posted to,” Starr says.

“I look forward to working here and meeting new people and learning new skills.”

He says detachment staff is committed to the community.

“Although I have just arrived, the detachment has continued to run smoothly since the departure of S/Sgt Wright,” Starr says.

“Without question, that is due to the hard work done by the current members and staff.”

He is committed to continue to liaise with community partners to maintain a positive working relationship and a smooth transition to a new commander.

Starr is currently a watch commander for a general duty watch at the Wood Buffalo RCMP based in Fort McMurray.

He has more than 17 years of service in the RCMP.

At his current permanent posting, he is in charge of a sergeant, four corporals and 18 constables.

“During absences of the Wood Buffalo operations officer I have filled in that position,” Starr says.

“When I am in that position I am in charge of the general duty operations of one of the largest RCMP detachments in Canada.”

The interim commander will continue to maintain operations with business as usual at the Faust RCMP detachment.