SPCA gets go ahead to build

Drawing of the new building.

After a long appeal process, Peace Regional SPCA has received approval for its Development Permit to build in its former Lot 15, Block 15 downtown location.

“We received the decision from the Subdivision and Development Appeal Board on Aug. 27,” says Peace Regional President SPCA Penny Steffen.

“We are incredibly excited to get to this stage. It has been a challenging journey for a volunteer organization.”

After years of planning, fundraising, navigating approvals and facing appeals, the Peace Regional SPCA says it is officially ready to move forward with building of its new shelter at its original location.

“With all the delays we have faced we have lost prime construction time as we move into fall,” explains Steffen.

“The delays have had a considerable financial impact as we will now face an increase in building materials and paying rent for a longer period of time.”

The delay in building was caused after some residents near the 94th Avenue location petitioned against the construction of the new facility.

As a result of the appeal, the decision had to be taken to the Subdivision and Development Appeal Board.

Steffen says they had many individuals support their efforts to stay in the 94th Avenue location, noting that the location is a prime place to acquire volunteers and attract potential adopters.

“The location of 94th Avenue has been home to the SPCA for 34 years,” explains Steffen.

“After being at our temporary location, we have seen a decrease in volunteers due to the lack of walking trails and space to take the dogs out safely. Access to the dyke has been missed.”

The new animal care facility will be used as a shelter to house, care for and adopt animals to new homes.

The building proposed will have a variety of spaces to accommodate daily operations, animal welfare needs, and staff activities.

This facility will include indoor and outdoor dog kennels, a cattery and cat condominium areas, and designated isolation rooms for both cats and dogs.

It will also have an adoption room to facilitate animal viewing and placement, a medical room for basic care, reception area, staff offices, conference room, kitchen and staff lounge.

“The facility is purpose-built meaning it is designed to be an animal shelter and compatible in the land use district,” explains Steffen.

“We spent a significant amount of time ensuring the building would be beneficial for the animals in our care and the neighourhood. Rather than having one large room we have enhanced the space to improve their welfare. We have added specialized rooms for both dogs and cats to help them adjust better to being in the shelter.”

The new cat wing will have two cat condo rooms and three cattery rooms which Steffen says will allow cats to come into the facility, be monitored, and receive any necessary medical care.

“We then have the option to move them into one of our 3 cattery areas where they can socialize with other cats,” she says.

“We have three main areas for dogs – one larger general population area, one smaller area and then a low stress area designed for dogs that need some extra time to adjust being in the shelter.”

The new facility will also have designated isolation areas for both cats and dogs which the old shelter did not have.

The SPCA will be able to isolate animals for medical reasons, once the facility is built.

“There is a multi-purpose room that can be used for meetings or events,” she adds.

“As well we have an adoption area where potential can spend time with an animal they would like to adopt in a safe, calm, and private area away from other people and animals. Having this space will improve adoption success.”

Steffen says there will also be an accessible washroom and an outdoor play area at the back of the facility.

Steffen says even with the lengthy delay, the SPCA team is still hoping it will be able to break ground this fall.

She says construction of the facility will take approximately one year to complete.

“We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has stood by us throughout this process and over the last 37 years that the shelter has been in Peace River,” Steffen exclaims.

“We have had tremendous support from our community, especially since we first shared our preliminary plans back in 2023.”

Steffen says their team is still fundraising for the new building.

She says Peace Regional SPCA received a significant inheritance from Joyce Ford Watmore that will allow the team to construct the shell, but they still require some funds to enhance the inside of the shelter.

“Without a local shelter, surrendered, stray, injured or abandoned animals would have far fewer options,” concludes Steffen.

“Having a shelter in Peace River means animals can receive immediate care locally rather than relying entirely on organizations that are farther away or putting pressure on municipal resources.”

Steffen notes that although they have approval to build, appeals still can be made for 30 days.

Anyone interested in learning about volunteer opportunities or donating to the build of the new facility can reach out to Peace Regional SPCA’s team by emailing or phoning 780-624-3633.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter