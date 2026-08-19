Snooze and loose! SARDA show bookings going fast

SARDA Ag Research is now accepting registrations for its SARDA Agricultural Trade Show in Falher April 1-3, 2027.

Executive director Vance Yaremko says they have chosen to expand their event to include an additional venue. The event will be now held at the Falher Regional Recreation Complex and Smoky River Community Hall.

“We offered our 2025 booth holders to retain their booths prior to opening general registration,” says Yaremko.

“As a result, the curling rink and arena are almost completely booked, with some of the 2025 booth holders yet to respond. We are opening general reservation of Smoky River Community Hall booths to additional agricultural vendors.”

Yaremko says so far, they’ve booked everything from seed companies to machinery companies and financial institutions to post frame builders and everything in-between. He’s excited for the upcoming show, saying they anticipate all 202 booths will be filled with interesting companies for agricultural producers and community members to explore.

“We’re anticipating a great show with lots of attendees and there will be a little bit for everyone,” he says.

“We will also have sponsorship packages ready in the month or so, if anyone is interested in providing sponsorship for the show.”

He explains all funds raised from the SARDA Ag Trade Show go right back into agricultural research and development. All funds help to facilitate the programs SARDA currently runs, as well as new and exciting initiatives their staff hope to explore. Their efforts are important, not only to local producers but also to producers throughout the province and country.

Yaremko urges businesses interested in obtaining a booth or providing sponsorship to contact the trade show coordinator at smokyriveragtradeshow@gmail.com or by phone at (780) 837-0563.

He adds at this juncture there are only about 30 booths remaining at the new venue, so time is of the essence to book.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter