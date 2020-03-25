Smoky River services revised

SPN Staff

Some municipal services in the M.D. of Smoky River have been revised to protect people in the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Information was provided on the Smoky River website on March 23.

Landfill Operations

To protect our employees and ratepayers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Municipal District of Smoky River No. 130 will have controlled access to the landfill site and building.

Access Protocol:

Please remain in your vehicle except when unloading waste.

Stay at least two metres (six feet) away from the attendant and anyone else at the site.

Follow all standard guidelines for waste disposal.

Do not enter the landfill attendant’s building.

Thank you for your understanding.

Please be aware that we will follow health and safety procedures, and if you have any of these symptoms – fever, cough, sore throat, or have traveled out of the country in the past 14 days, or have been in contact with someone who fits any of these descriptions please stay home and self isolate.

Little Smoky Ski Area

The Little Smoky Ski Area closed March 17 and suspended operations.

Canada West Ski Areas Association has been notified by the Minister of Economic Development Trade and Tourism that the Alberta Government will be closing all Ski Areas in the province.

Thank you to all of our supporters and we look forward to seeing you all again next winter.