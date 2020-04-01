Smoky River services revised

SPN Staff

Some municipal services in the M.D. of Smoky River have been revised to protect people during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Information was provided on the Smoky River website March 23.

Landfill operations

To protect our employees and ratepayers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130 will have controlled access to the landfill site and building.



Please remain in your vehicle except when unloading waste.



Stay at least two metres [six feet] away from the attendant and anyone else at the site.



Follow all standard guidelines for waste disposal.



Do not enter the landfill attendant’s building.



Please be aware the M.D. will follow health and safety procedures, and if you have any of these symptoms – fever, cough, sore throat, or have traveled out of the country in the past 14 days, or have been in contact with someone who fits any of these descriptions please stay home and self isolate.

Little Smoky Ski Area

The Little Smoky Ski Area closed March 17 and suspended operations.



The Alberta Government has closed all Ski Areas in the province.