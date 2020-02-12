Smoky River Region Family Day Lineup

Following is a lineup of activities on the Family Day weekend. Please attend as many as you can, enjoy, and thank the organizers and sponsors. Please see smokyriverexpress.com for updates.

Donnelly

Location: Park Regalo.

Date: Monday, Feb. 17.

Time: Starting at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Events: Hotdog Barbecue.

Remarks: Hotdogs and hot chocolate will be served. An outdoor fire will also keep people warm. Hosted by the Donnelly Recreation Society.

Donnelly

Location: Guy-Donnelly Sportex.

Date: Monday, Feb. 17.

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Events: Free public skating.

Remarks: Attend the arena and enjoy public skating. Hosted by the Donnelly Recreation Society.

Falher

Location: Falher Recreation Complex.

Date: Monday, Feb. 17.

Time: Starting at 1 p.m.

Events: Various winter events.

Remarks: A drop-in hockey skills competition starts at 1 p.m. People may pre-register at the town office or register at the event. Free public skating with the town’s bee mascot Beesabeille set to start at 2 p.m. Free candy bags will be given to children and free hot chocolate will be served. Hosted by the Town of Falher.

Falher

Location: Falher Curling Club.

Date: Monday, Feb. 17.

Time: Starting at 3 p.m.

Events: Curling.

Remarks: The Falher Curling Club will teach the sport of curling to people all ages.

Jean Cote

Location: Jean Cote Outdoor Skating Rink.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 16.

Time: 1-4 p.m.

Events: Family Fun Day.

Remarks: Ice skating, outdoor games, hotdogs and hot chocolate, chili on a bun, a fire and other activities. Hosted by Jean Cote Cultural Society, and Smoky River Family and Community Support Services.

McLennan

Location: McLennan Elks Hall.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 16.

Time: Starting 12:30 p.m.

Events: The 2020 Frosty Family Fun Run takes place. Walk, jog or run. Finisher item for first 50 checked in. Hosted by the Smoky River Runners, McLennan Parks and Recreation Board, and McLennan Royal Purple.

McLennan

Location: McLennan Royal Purple Elks Hall.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 16.

Time: Starting at 3 p.m.

Events: Family Day Bingo.

Remarks: The McLennan Royal Purple host the bingo. Plenty of prizes will be given away. Coffee and popcorn will also be available. Doors open at 2 p.m.

Nampa

Location: Nampa Complex.

Date: Monday, Feb. 17.

Time: 1-4 p.m.

Events: Various.

Remarks: Enjoy quality family time with these family-oriented activities. Enjoy hotdogs and hot chocolate, and bannock on a stick. Horse-drawn sleigh rides. Public skating from 1-3 p.m., shinny from 3-4 p.m. Hosted by Northern Sunrise County, Village of Nampa and FCSS.

Peace River

Location: Baytex Energy Centre.

Date: Monday, Feb. 17.

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Events: Farewell to Parent Link.

Remarks: Interactive games in the fieldhouse, and public skating. Cake, snacks and beverages will be served. Giveaways and much more.