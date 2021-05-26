Smoky River preparing Farm Family nomination

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Do you know a deserving farm family in the M.D. of Smoky River which has made a significant contribution to the community?



If you do, you have until the end of May to nominate them.



Farm families who are leaders in the industry, who work together on the farm, show innovation in their operation and who act as role models in the community should be considered.



“Half the criteria should be community involvement,” said Councillor Donald Dumont at council’s May 12 meeting.



So far, the M.D. has a list of at least five families to consider. Council will decide at its June 9 meeting the winner. The MD. must submit its choice by July 16.



The chosen family will be recognized at the Farm Family award celebration in November at Farmfair International in Edmonton, COVID restrictions permitting.

Smoky River Farm Family winners

Year Family

1988 Lucien Cote

1990 Guy Turcotte

1991 Gaston Mencke

1992 Marcel Lussier

1993 Bud Caron

1994 Roland Lapointe

1995 Andre Gauthier

1996 Lucien Houle

1998 Doug Galigan

1999 Denis Cloutier Farms

2000 Louis Sylvain

2001 Ray Cote

2003 Rene Garant

2005 Jacques & Clem Cloutier

2007 Jules Aubin Family

2009 Terry & Melissa Chaibos

2011 Boucher Family Farm

2013 Berube Farms

2015 Boisvert Farm

2017 Grant & DJ Hicks

2019 Fermes Maisonneuve

Note: No winners chosen in 1989 and 1997; selections were made every second year beginning in 2001.