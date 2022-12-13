Smoky River fire chief receives Jubilee Medal

Marcel Maure

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Smoky River Regional Fire Chief Marcel Maure received the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal on Dec. 3 at a ceremony in Red Deer.

The award recognizes his 24 years of dedicated fire service at both military and municipal levels.

Maure was nominated by the Alberta Fire Chiefs Association because the association feels he promotes and facilitates fire training in his own municipal district, as well as the whole region.

“I was humbled to be nominated and to receive it was even more humbling,” says Maure.

“We do this job, not for accolades or to be called heroes. We do it to help people in need, to help people in their worst moments. We are normal people that love to give back.”

The award was created by the Province of Alberta to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th anniversary of her accession to the Throne as Queen of Canada. Her Late Majesty exemplified the meaning of public service, and the award was created to honour those who reflect the same dedication of service to family, community, and country.

Maure began his career as a junior firefighter with the Girouxville Fire Department before he joined the army. While in the army he switched from Infantry to Fire with a goal of becoming a firefighter.

“During my career in the military I was being taught to do the position of a fire chief,” he says.

“When the position came available here and I got the call, I gladly submitted my resume for a chance to return to the area I grew up in. That chance came available in 2015, that when I became the fire chief, prior to that I was the Chief Fire Inspector for CFB Edmonton and CFB Chilliwack.”

Maure says the most vital part of being an emergency service personnel is the willingness to care and help people and all walks of life. He said it’s super-important to be mentally prepared for what you will encounter in your career as part of the job.

The Smoky River Fire Department currently has 27 members.

“We are always looking for dedicated individuals that want to help their fellow citizen,” says Maure.

“We are currently working on our budget and trying to get a couple new fire trucks for the halls to support the towns, villages and M.D. of Smoky River.”