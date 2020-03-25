Smoky River FCSS reaches out

Richard Froese

South Peace News

More help is available to support people in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Smoky River Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) extends its hands for people in Falher, McLennan, Donnelly, Girouxville and the M.D. of Smoky River.



“If you are unable to leave your home and need assistance with groceries or pharmaceutical needs, please feel free to call the FCSS office at (780) 837-2220,” FCSS director Crystal Tremblay says in a message on the M.D. website.



“If you are willing to volunteer to assist others in this time of need please call our office.”



Several volunteers in the High Prairie area and Big Lakes County are also extending helping hands.



A church and four residents are extending their hands to help people in need in the difficult time.



Contacts and phone numbers were posted on Joussard Discussion Site by Tori Dumaresque, who is employed as Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services administrative assistant.



“Community members are available to assist higher-risk and vulnerable people with picking up and delivering groceries and other necessities,” Dumaresque says.



“We appreciate their contributions to our communities and to our residents that need it the most.”



She notes the volunteers are providing this service independently and do not represent FCSS.



Windword High Prairie is one group offering a hand.



“We don’t want to put anyone at risk,” Pastor Chris Hicks says.



“I feel, as a church, we should be involved in the community, to give back to the community.



He says the church is open to serve people in the entire High Prairie region.



Karen Harris is another volunteer available to reach people in the region.



“Volunteers want to help,” Harris says.



“It’s always feels good to be able to help someone in need.”



Here’s a list of the volunteers and contact information.