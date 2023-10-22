Smoky River chamber plans promotions

Candace Waye is president of the Smoky River Chamber of Commerce.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Smoky River Chamber of Commerce continues to support local business as it marks Small Business Week from Oct. 15-21.

Chamber president Candace Waye says the organization strives to raise the profile of the organization to better serve the community.

“The main goal of the chamber is always to be seen in the community,” says Waye, who was elected president at the annual general meeting Jan. 26.

“We were involved in a few community events last summer and the chamber is looking for a space so it’s easier for people to find us.”

Serving the communities of Falher, McLennan, Girouxville and Donnelly and the M.D. of Smoky River, the chamber is eager to promote the region.

“We supported the Falher Honey Festival and organized the flower baskets on Main Street in Falher,” Waye says.

More is on the way, including a plan to partner with Smoky River Family and Community Support Services and other organizations in future events.

“We will have the Passport to Christmas coming up again this year and we are working with FCSS and other organizations to bring other activities for the community,” Waye says.

“We look forward to bring more programs and activities next year.”

Others on the board are vice-president Karin Scholl, secretary Anita Portsmouth and treasurer Joey Sutton and directors Daniel Labrecque, Terry Valiquette, Noemi Sanchez, Lynn Skrepnek, past-president Nichole Simard and Tatum Small.

To celebrate Small Business Week, the chamber is promoting local businesses on its Facebook page.

“The chamber is asking businesses to send in a 30-60-second video to be featured on our Facebook page,” Waye says.

Chamber meetings are open to members, businesses and citizens. For dates, times and location of meetings, people may contact board members or the chamber.

Anyone requiring more chamber information may contact the chamber by e-mail at smokyriverchamber@gmail.com or phone Waye at (587) 647-0266