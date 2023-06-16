Slave Lake woman in TV reality dating show

Chelane Lukan, left, of Slave Lake, is one of the participants in the CTV series Farming for Love. along with other ladies photographed. Photo courtesy of CTV.

Joe McWilliams

For South Peace News

Sunday nights might be a good time to tune into CTV, especially if you are from Slave Lake and acquainted with the Ghostkeeper or Lukan families.

It is when Chelane Lukan is appearing as a participant on the dating series Farming for Love.

Viewers will see Lukan spending time on a farm where grapes are grown and wine is produced, in Keremeos, B.C.

“I do farm, have dates,” she says. “There is no script.”

The farmer in the scenario is called Charley. He’s one of five farmers – three men and two women – signed up for the show. In each case there is a cast of prospective dates who spend time on the farm. Filming was all done last fall and, of course, Lukan can’t let on how it turned out.

“I’m not allowed to say,” she says.

So what’s she doing now?

“Everybody’s asking me that,” she says, and not a word more on the subject.

Asked how she got involved in the first place, Lukan says it certainly wasn’t because she ever aspired to be an actress. She says such things are “way out of my comfort zone.”

That was her initial reaction when a friend told her about the call for contestants in the new reality show, and showed her a link where she could apply online. But then she got a feeling she should give it a try, and made the fateful click. That was last July.

One thing led to another and she got a spot in the inaugural season of Farming For Love.

Lukan says she loved the experience.

“I wouldn’t take anything back” she says. “I made so many great friends.”

Lukan is the daughter of Michelle and Randy of Slave Lake, where she grew up.

Season 1 of Farming For Love is airing at 7 p.m. every Sunday.