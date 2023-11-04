Slave Lake RCMP investigating drive by shooting

Bullet holes are clearly visible in two vehicles after a drive by shooting northeast of Slave Lake Sept. 4.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Two vehicles struck by bullets during a drive by shooting have prompted Slave Lake RCMP to launch an investigation.

Const. Kelsey Davidge, public information officer, Alberta RCMP Media Group, says on Sept. 4 at about 3:45 p.m., Slave Lake RCMP responded to reports that two vehicles were struck by bullets while traveling on Highway 754 toward Wabasca.

“One of the bullets entered the driver’s-side rear passenger door of an SUV and another bullet struck and entered the driver’s-side hood of a truck,” says Davidge.

“Bullet fragments were recovered from both vehicles.

“One of the victims had reported to RCMP hearing a loud bang and observing an older black truck pass by heading southbound on Highway 754.”

While Slave Lake RCMP continue to investigate the matter, they are now requesting the public’s assistance to come forward and report and information that may pertain to this incident. Information provided by the public plays a crucial role in helping police identify where crime is occurring, and who is committing it.

RCMP encourage citizens to report any crime or suspicious activity. Please contact the Slave Lake RCMP at (780) 585-3767 or your local police.

If you see a crime in progress, dial 911. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (1-800) 222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com. or by using the P3 Tips app through the Apple App or Google Play Store.