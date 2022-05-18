Simard’s Butcher Co. celebrating grand opening

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Falher’s newest business is ready to celebrate!

Although Simard Butcher Company opened in 2021, they are ready to celebrate a grand opening May 20 from 1-4 p.m. in its new premises at 004 Railway Ave. NE and co-owners Stephane and Nichole Simard invite everyone to celebrate with them.

“From our family to yours” is the company slogan, suggesting their commitment to quality products and service.

The family opened the store April 26 and is dedicated to proving the highest quality service and cuts of meat.

Stephane graduated a four-month long course with a diploma in Meat Processing from Olds College Oct. 15, 2021 and, with the help of Nichole, quickly began setting up the business.

Simard Butchers does all wild and domestic meat cutting. The business caters to any order. Custom order forms are available to make your order just right, or better yet, stop by and talk to Stephane or any of the friendly staff.

“Each custom-cut animal is specially tagged and logged, be it beef, pork or wild game, giving you the peace of mind that your animal is returned to you,” says Stephane.

The business offers a variety of fresh, smoke and cured options.

“Enjoy classics like fresh-cut steak, or try something new like our beef bacon, Denver, or tri tip cuts,” Stephen suggests.

“We regularly stock beef, pork and poultry. Watch for seasonal specials like Turducken’s and stuffed options.”

Stephane strives to offer the best service possible.

“Experience the difference quality service makes,” he says.

And in the rare chance something does go wrong, Simard Butcher Company offers a guarantee.

“Let us know, we’ll fix it,” promises Stephane, who says every customer deserves the highest quality of product and service.

And, the business supports local producers.

“Your beef, pork and poultry are sourced locally and processed right at our shop in Falher,” Stephane says.

Simard Butcher Company also offers custom cut and wrap from customers’ direct from the farm animal.

That is not all! Need a quick dinner for the family? A snack for the road? Honey [from local producer Hicks Honey] or sauces to spice up tonight’s barbecue? You can find delicious flavours at Simard Butcher Company.

And in an extra effort to satisfy each customer’s need – be it a large family or single person – orders can be made by the quarter [animal]. Payment plans are also available for large orders.

Also helping at Simard Butcher Company are front store manager Miguel Elliott, and meat cutter Lanny Ports- mouth.

Simard Butcher Company is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., phone [780] 837-5020. Visit their website at www.simard butchers.com for more information.