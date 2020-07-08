Shots fired at Cadotte Lake

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Peace River Regional RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance with an incident where shots were fired on Canada Day.



On July 1, at 9:14 a.m., police received a 911 call of shots fired at a residence in Cadotte Lake on Woodland Cree First Nation.



“Multiple RCMP resources responded, including RCMP Police Dog Services and the RCMP Emergency Response Team, and the area was searched,” says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, media relations officer, Western Alberta District.



“An investigation was conducted that included interviews of individuals found in the area; however, RCMP are still looking for additional witnesses.”



No arrests have been made, the investigation continues.



Police ask the public to provide any information in relation to the incident to contact them at [780] 624-6611 or local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS].