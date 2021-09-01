Shooting victim treated for injuries

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

One man was injured and transferred to an Edmonton area hospital for treatment after shots were fired at Simon Lake on Woodland Cree Nation Aug. 24.



Peace Regional RCMP began investigating the complaint at 4:30 a.m., says Cpl. Teri-Ann Bakker, media relations officer, Alberta RCMP Media Group.



“Peace Regional RCMP responded to shots fired from two vehicles towards a residence in Simon Lake,” she says.



“Emergency Medical Services assisted an adult male in the residence, who had allegedly sustained injuries from a firearm that was discharged.”



The man, whose name was not released, was reported to be in stable condition and transferred to an Edmonton area hospital for further medical treatment.



Police and Alberta RCMP Forensic Identification Section are investigating.



“Police do not believe this was a random event,” says Bakker.



Police are looking for tow suspect vehicles. One is a red Jeep Wrangler with a light bar on the roof; the second is a 4-door sedan, possibly grey or silver in colour, with a louder sounding exhaust.



Peace Regional RCMP are asking for assistance regarding any information in relation to this incident, identifying those responsible, or providing any surveillance footage to police. Please contact Peace Regional RCMP at [780] 624-6611, or your local police.



If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS], online at www.P3Tips .com or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.