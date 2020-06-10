Seniors receive gift bags in Peace River

Smiling seniors receive their gift bags courtesy the Town of Peace River.

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

Peace River celebrated Seniors Week a little differently this year, but still found a way to recognize elders in the community.



“Seniors are the foundation of our community and their contributions make a huge difference. They are vital members in the community and they make a difference in our lives on a daily basis,” says Amina Usman, Seniors Service Coordinator for the Town of Peace River.



“In past years we have celebrated Seniors Week with entertainment and luncheon at the Chateau Nova. However, this year it didn’t prevent us to appreciate our seniors during this Covid-19 pandemic.”



The Town delivered 135 gift bags to local seniors with the help of the Peace River Fire Department and the County of Northern Lights Regional Fire Service.



Four winners also received prize baskets from Mint Health & Drugs, Value Drug Mart Peace River, Freson Bros., and Shoppers Drug Mart.



“Seniors were very thrilled and happy to receive the gift bags. The Town received many phone calls and e-mails of appreciation,” Usman says.