Search begins to find northern Alberta’s worst road

In May 2020 Range Road 163 southeast of High Prairie was in bad shape. Are there worse roads in northern Alberta? Enter the contest if you find one.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Do you think your vehicle is bouncing its way over northern Alberta’s worst road?



If you think so, the Alberta Roadbuilders and Heavy Construction Association wants to hear from you!



The association is launching a social media campaign to raise awareness about the need for better infrastructure maintenance and management.



To help realize its goal, the association is asking for the help of Albertans to find the province’s worst patch of roadway. The campaign asks drivers to post photos painful potholes and ruined roadways to social media with the #AlbertaFix- OurRoads hashtag along with a location and a few words about why it should be crowned Alberta’s Worst Road.



“We want to hear from people. Show us the most punishing pothole that makes you pay for not dodging it. We want to see the deepest ruts that inspire the most colourful language. Tell us where is the darkest roadside black hole that strikes fear into the heart of any driver,” says ARHCA CEO Ron Glen.



“We’ve come up with this campaign as an opportunity for people to share their experiences on the road,” he adds.



“Alberta’s transportation network is vital to our economy, growth and jobs. This reminds municipalities and the provincial government how important it is to keep roads in good shape.”



The association adds Alberta Transportation data shows little headway made since 2015 in reducing the 4,600 km of provincial highways in poor condition, where “upgrading is required to comply with minimum codes or standards and deterioration has reached the point where major repairs or replacement are necessary.”



The source is from Alberta Transportation’s annual report, 2019-20, page 24.



“There’s no plan for things to improve and and we’re concerned,” Glen says.



“Our members are eager to get out there this season and fix Alberta’s roads.”

Road Rules of Alberta’s Worst Road campaign