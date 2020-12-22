‘Scrooge’ steals lights

Three stands of Christmas lights were stolen from the gazebo on the McLennan Kimiwan Birdwalk between Dec. 4-7.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Apparently, someone needs some Christmas lights in a really bad way!



McLennan RCMP received a complaint that sometime between Dec. 4-7, three strands of outdoor Christmas lights were stolen from trees around the gazebo on the McLennan Kimiwan Birdwalk.



A group of local volunteers in the community spend countless hours decorating local attractions in the town to brighten the holiday spirit for residents and travellers passing through the area,” says McLennan RCMP Const. Jason Lefebvre.



“The individual[s] responsible have made the holiday a little less bright this past week.”



RCMP is asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident or identifying those responsible. Please contact the McLennan RCMP at [780] 324-3086 or your local police.



If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS], online at www.P3Tips.com [1] or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.