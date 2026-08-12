SARDA, Living Lab hosting plot tour Aug. 13

Are you interested in learning about how agricultural producers use management practices to improve soil health and overall farm productivity?

SARDA Ag Research in partnership with Peace Region Living Lab are hosting the Peace Region Living Lab Plot Tour on Aug. 13 in Girouxville and Whitemud.

“Producers can come out and join SARDA Ag Research staff and Peace Region Living Lab scientists to learn about the science behind best management practices,” says SARDA executive director Vance Yaremko.

“In the morning from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., visitors are welcome to go to Leonard Desharnais’ field to learn about how he has incorporated clover into crop rotation to help improve soil quality. Len’s farm is in Whitemud with a land location of NE-36-74-22-W5.

Included in Len’s tour is a site background from Peace River Living Lab producer, a speech by both Geoff Doell and Brooke Hayes and highlights from co-benefits measurement at the site from SARDA.

Afternoon will include a tour of Darcy Boisvert’s field by Girouxville from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at NE-07-78-22-W5.

“Brooke Hayes will be doing a microscope demonstration at Boisvert’s farm,” says Yaremko.

“Ramchandra Neupane will be talking about nitrous oxide measurements taken at both sites,” he adds.

The two organizations are hoping people will take advantage of their plot tour to learn the intricacies of improving soil health.

No registration is required and people are just asked to use the legal land descriptions to show up for the tour at the times listed in this story.

If you would like more information about the tour, please email info@sarda.ca. Follow SARDA Ag Research Facebook page for listings of all coming up tour dates.

“We would also like to announce our Spring Trade Show dates for the Falher show,” says Yaremko.

“Make sure to mark April 1 to 3, 2027 on your calendars. If you are interested in a booth at our trade show, please email smokyriveragtradeshow@gmail.com.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter