Santa’s Little Helpers expect higher demand

Staff at the Children’s Resource Council in High Prairie sorts through toys for Christmas care packages which also include food vouchers from Santa’s Little Helpers program in 2022. Left-right, are Brighter Futures program co-ordinator Nilda Dube, Brighter Futures Next Steps program co-ordinator Tanya Auger, Good Steps program co-ordinator Valarie Willier, CRC executive director Naal Sharkawi and program assistant Kimberley Rennie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Families in High Prairie will celebrate Christmas with a turkey or ham and gift cards for their fixings offered from the Children’s Resource Council.

Santa’s Little Helpers will provide food and toys, as well as items for seniors and adult singles in need, CAO Naal Sharkawi says.

“The CRC, along with community support, will provide gift cards for meals and toys,” Sharkawi says.

“This gives families the ability to pick what they want for Christmas dinners.”

Gift cards are redeemable at Freson Bros.

“They play a large part in our program and have been dedicated supporters for many years,” Sharkawi says.

Santa’s Helpers delivered 45 gift packages in 2022 and the CRC expects demand will be higher.

“We are estimating an increase,” Sharkawi says.

“With the rise in the cost of living, we are expecting more families to apply and we encourage families to do so.”

He and the CRC want no child to go without a gift.

“Our goal is for every child to open a gift, big or small, on Christmas morning and have a Christmas dinner,” Sharkawi says.

“We understand that times are tough for many families and others and we want to help as many people in need through our Santa’s Little Helpers program.”

The CRC has a goal to provide meals and gifts to a record number of seniors this year, he says.

“Although we may be the Children’s Resource Council, we are a member of the community and want to continue to support everyone we can.”

“We are asking people donating to pick a few items for seniors as well.”

He also trusts people in the community will continue to be generous to support those in need.

“High Prairie and area citizens have always been amazing at contributing to Santa’s Little Helpers,” Sharkawi says.

“Red Apple and store manager Kelsi Turcotte have always been an incredible supporter for the Santa’s Little Helpers program and we could not do it without their hard work.

“We hope to see more businesses and corporations participate this year – every little bit helps.”

The deadline for people to apply for the program is Dec. 13 at 4 p.m.

Gift cards and toys will be delivered Dec. 22 from 1-4 p.m.

Applications are available at the Children’s Centre at 4709 – 51 Ave. or online on the CRC website at hpdcrc.ca.

Donations of unwrapped toys are also being accepted under Angel Trees at Revolution Ford and Chevrolet. Toys and monetary donations may also be delivered at the Children’s Centre.

Individuals, families, businesses and organizations are invited to participate in the Adopt-a-Family program.

Sponsorships will provide a family, senior or individual in need with a Christmas meal grocery voucher.

Donors also have an option to include gifts for children and youth in the family.

The deadline for donations is Dec. 13.

“We understand that the application asks specific information, however, please come in and we can help you through the application process,” Sharkawi says.

“We will continue to accept donations after Dec. 13 as wrapping and packing will be in process the following week leading up to Christmas,” Sharkawi says.

Monetary donations may be mailed to the Children’s Resource Council; Box 888; High Prairie, AB T0G 1E0.

For more information, phone (780) 523-2715.