Rotaract welcomes members, deciding on plans for 2027

Peace River Rotaract is welcoming Peace River residents and interested volunteers to attend its annual general meeting on Sept. 24.

The group, known for helping to build community spirit via fun and exciting community events, will gather at the Peace River Legion at 7 p.m.

“We will be reviewing our year and going through our bylaws,” says Rotaract president Louise Small.

“We will also be introducing our board members and seeing if anyone would like to step down or if there will be a changing of board positions.”

Small says the AGM will be more of an overview of administrative tasks, but she says they are hopeful that members of the community who are interested in volunteering show up to voice their interest.

“We will often also do an overview of our year and past projects,” says Small.

“We also hope to do a little bit of future planning of what our goals for the year are.”

Small adds if community members attend who haven’t been involved in Rotaract, the team will explain who they are and what they do.

“We are always welcoming new volunteers to our team,” says Small.

“We are also hoping to compile our project calendar at our next meeting, so we will likely discuss those plans at the AGM.”

Small says one of the upcoming programs they hope to organize this winter includes the Skateway, clearly dependent on weather. The Subzero Skateway is located in the Normand Boucher Community Arboretum in north end Peace River across from Baytex Energy Centre and Good Shepherd School. Small says this project was meant to provide a space for community members to do winter activities that was near schools and residential areas for easy access.

She adds they are also likely to host River Days again and they will be doing the Poppy Project for Remembrance Day.

Rotaract has been putting out Canada flags through long weekends this summer and early fall.

“I want the public to know that this is a very structured meeting, not like our Thursday Chatters where we brainstorm ideas,” explains Small.

“It’s a very formal meeting to ensure our organizational items and structure are in place.”

Small welcomes any interested community member to attend.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter