Rondeau wins McLennan volunteer award

Lance Rondeau, left, receives the McLennan 2020 Volunteer-of-the-Year award from Mayor Michele Fournier on March 8.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A man with a long history of volunteering in McLennan was recognized by town council March 8.



Lance Rondeau received the 2020 McLennan Volunteer -of-the-Year award in council chambers at the start of the meeting



A surprised Rondeau was invited to the meeting under the guise of being asked questions regarding the fire department. Nonetheless, he was relieved and thankful to accept the award rather than being asked questions.



Mayor Michele Fournier read a prepared speech while presenting the plaque to Rondeau.



“The Town of McLennan is very fortunate to have amazing volunteers such as yourself Lance, devoting numerous hours to the advancement of our organizations and community projects, and for this, my council and I are very grateful.



Lance moved back to McLennan in 1992, and immediately joined McLennan Minor Hockey as a coach, mentoring our youth. He has coached for over two decades, as well as refereeing whenever needed.



“He has been a member of the Smoky River Regional Golf Course for over two decades devoting countless hours to the golf course and various fundraisers.



“Lance has volunteered as a member of the McLennan Fire Department since 1998 and now serves as a captain for the Smoky River Fire Department.



“Lance has volunteered his time to the building of both parks in McLennan, as well as many other town initiatives throughout the years. As a result of seeing all his hard work and dedication to the community, his children have also taken up the volunteer spirit as a result.



“Congratulations, Lance, and thank you for your outstanding contribution to the Town of McLennan,” concluded Mayor Fournier.