HEAD: Roads heavily damaged in M.D. of Smoky River

The M.D. of Smoky River reports that the recent flooding from the spring runoff has caused severe damages to our road network.

Please avoid unnecessary travel, says a news release April 24.

Do not drive through barricaded areas.

Be cautious of flagged areas.

Do not remove flags and barricades.

The next person on the road needs to be aware of the hazard.

If you see any washouts or damaged culverts that are causing unsafe conditions which are not flagged, please contact the M.D. office as soon as possible at (780) 837-2221.

The M.D. will repair damages as quickly as we can.

We appreciate your patience and understanding.

Public works employees are working diligently to assist with flooding throughout the MD of Smoky River.

We are requesting that the public stay back and avoid the areas in which they are working both for their safety and yours.

We appreciate your cooperation during this time.