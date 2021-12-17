Remembering those less fortunate

Lucie Mercier

South Peace News

Another holiday season is so close upon us as you read this. We all go about, with the hustle and bustle, making preparations and plans with anticipation, and getting ourselves ready for events which soon will be another memory, and photos in our family album.

Most families, mark the festive occasion with their traditional ways, celebrating with more food and drink than we ought to, and exchange gifts amongst one another. It can also make us think about close friends or relatives who are no longer with us, and make us realize how fortunate and grateful we are, that we are here to celebrate another year with those who are dear to our hearts. But even though it only comes once a year, for some people, it can also bring a range of emotions like stress, sadness and loneliness too. We all know that it has been a tough year for everyone. But for some, it has been worse.

As part of the Christmas spirit, it is encouraged for those who have the ability to do so, to think about contributing in some way, on how to make the holiday season a little bit brighter for those less fortunate than ourselves. Sometimes, it can be as simple as a random act of kindness.

But if you’re wanting to make a difference in another form, the High Prairie and District Food Bank, along with the Smoky River Family and Community Support Services [FCSS] accepts food, donations, which can be dropped off in any of the Food Bank Hampers located in town of Falher, at the IGA and Falher Co-op, or in High Prairie, at Freson IGA, and also Wholesale Market.

For larger food or monetary donations, to schedule a time to drop off food items, or for more information about Christmas vouchers, or donating toys, please contact the Smoky River Family and Community Support Services [FCSS] in Falher, at [780] 837-2220, or the High Prairie and District Food Bank at [780] 523-5777, that is closest to your area.

When thinking about what sort of items to give to the food bank, most think of the basic foods like pasta and rice. Kim Dumont of the High Prairie & District Food Bank sys, “You need to think outside the box”

Below is a list of item ideas that are sometimes forgotten, but greatly appreciated by those less fortunate:

Canned beans, applesauce, stove top stuffing, condiments, dried fruit, canned fruit or vegetables. Powdered milk or canned milk is a treasure, as it is used by kids for their cereal.

Vegetable oil is a luxury. Spices, salt and pepper, baking powder, yeast are a real gift. Tea bags or coffee will make them feel like it’s Christmas. Sugar and flour are a blessing. Canned meat or fish like tuna, salmon, spam are much appreciated. Butter or margarine is great, too.

Other things like cake mixes, frosting, and throw in some birthday candles, and you’re sure to make someone’s day a special one. There’s also laundry soap, fabric sheets, toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, and personal and feminine hygiene products are a godsend.

“That’s the true spirit of Christmas; people being helped by other people.” – Unknown.